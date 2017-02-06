...
The view from Yemen
Yesterday I wrote about arms sales to Saudi Arabia, and what activists are doing in Britain. It’s a politically contentious idea, taking a government to court over arms sales to a long standing ally. The judge has already voiced his hesitance, and various MPs are unhappy about it. We think in terms of diplomacy, national […]
Will the courts stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia?
In recent weeks we’ve seen the British government told by the courts to let Parliament vote on the process of leaving the EU – something that should have been obvious in a parliamentary democracy. This week they have been court over another issue that ought to be obvious: arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Under the […]
Who is most responsible for climate change?
Last week I was at an event where we were discussing sustainability and inequality, and this slide came up in a presentation. It’s from an Oxfam report that you can find here, and it shows per capita emissions in a variety of countries. Specifically, it shows ‘lifestyle consumption emissions’. As it sounds, that’s a measure […]
Cornwall’s renewable energy ambitions
National governments have often provided more talk than action on climate change, and sometimes the real leadership has come at the regional level. This has been particularly true in the US, and as Grist pointed out recently, ‘all climate progress will be local’ under the Trump. The Republicans are aborting America’s climate change programmes one […]
What we learned this week
Following our discussion about composting toilets last week, Paris just installed its first composting urinals – though you’d probably get arrested if you used one of these in Britain. I think it’s pretty cool that Britain’s future monarch has just written a children’s book on climate change. Y Combinator are looking to fund start-ups working […]
Building of the week: St Sidwell’s Point
Exeter City Council have high standards for their buildings. In 2011 they built their first PassivHaus, learned all they could, and formally adopted the idea. All new council buildings now need to meet PassivHaus standards. If you’re not familiar with PassivHaus, it’s a design framework for low energy buildings. One of the main principles is […]
A map of global soil degradation
Last year I ran a soil week on the blog, with a whole week of posts about soil, how it’s lost and how it can be protected. I had far more material than I could use, as it happens – or at least more than I could publish without boring you all completely. So I […]
Indian Railways is putting solar panels on trains
A couple of weeks ago I wrote about the possibilities of self-charging solar vehicles, and just how many solar panels you can stick on a car. Here’s a related concept for this edition of ‘transport innovation of the week‘. Indian Railways has been exploring a variety of ways of saving energy and reducing emissions, and […]
What we learned this week
More proof that China can get away with environmental policies that no other country could countenance: it’s shutting down 111 golf courses because they use too much water and land, and only rich people can play. Peter Leyden rises up my little list of ‘people I hope are right’ with his suggestion that Donald Trump […]
Building of the week: Princess Elizabeth Antarctica
Heating is the biggest use of energy in a house. That means that generally speaking, the colder the climate, the harder it is going to be to build a zero carbon home. But it should always be possible, and in an age of climate change and rising energy prices, a cold climate is no reason […]