What we learned this week

- Britain’s first commercial wind farm is 25 years old this week. 10:10 are sending them a card if you want to virtually sign it.
- By selling its oil and gas interests and switching its coal power stations to wood chip, DONG Energy “will be the first large energy company in the world to make a 100% transition from fossil to renewables” says Chris Goodall.
- For anyone watching Finland’s experiment in the Universal Basic Income, this article has some important background and possibly a cautionary tale.
- Kite-surfing with Richard Branson may be the first that most people have heard of Barack Obama for a while, but he’s contributed articles to the Science Journal, Harvard Law Review and New England Journal of Medicine so far this year.
- And hello to anyone who subscribed to the blog this week. Being featured on WordPress Discover brought in a wave of interest.
Nice
‘bourgeois government’. Like a blast from the 70s comrade.