What we learned this week

- Those with an interest in cultured meat might want to investigate the findings of the first bit of research into perceptions of cellular agriculture. There’s a long way to go before this is understood.
- “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life gives you climate injustice, make an equitable post-carbon society” says Tegan Tallulah as she launched her new blog, The Climate Lemon.
- Thought that because you rent an apartment, you can’t fit solar panels? Low Tech Magazine experiments with mounting them on windowsills.
- Speaking of solar, care to see what the world’s biggest solar farm looks like from space?
