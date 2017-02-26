What we learned this week

  • Those with an interest in cultured meat might want to investigate the findings of the first bit of research into perceptions of cellular agriculture. There’s a long way to go before this is understood.
  • “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life gives you climate injustice, make an equitable post-carbon society” says Tegan Tallulah as she launched her new blog, The Climate Lemon.

 

