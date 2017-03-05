What we learned this week

- Nice to see a community cooperative winning the coveted title of Britain’s best pub. Bought back by its customers after it went bankrupt, it now hosts a library, shop and allotments.
- Are China’s emissions peaking? Carbon Brief takes a long hard look at the dip in coal power and the slowing of emissions in this make or break question for the climate.
- A gloomy but important warning from Richard Heinberg on how the US may be ‘awaiting our own Reichstag Fire‘ – a disaster that will serve as an excuse for cracking down on the press and the courts.
- The Guardian published an article on sand mining, calling it ‘the global environmental crisis you’ve probably never heard of‘. I have heard of it and I’m not convinced it’s a global crisis, but it’s still worth knowing about.
