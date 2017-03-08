Let’s keep talking about the Circular Economy

I’ve written a lot about the Circular Economy over the last few years, so regular readers will most likely have a pretty good grasp of what it is. But for most people it’s an unfamiliar term and I often find myself explaining it. I was doing it again this weekend. We had a house full of people over for lunch at our house on Sunday, and I was enthusing about it to a friend while I stirred the soup.

The Circular Economy is one of the most promising movements for re-imagining our industrial systems, re-thinking the way we use materials and energy. It’s also the most obvious way to bring industry to developing countries without destroying the environment in the process. More people ought to know about it, especially those in politics and business.

So let’s keep talking about it, and advocating for it. Read up on it. Look out for opportunities to support businesses that are pioneering new approaches. Post about it on Facebook. Get your kids talking about biological and technical materials and how to close the loop, because our future prosperity depends on us making industry more like nature.

If you’re still not sure what I’m talking about, Shareable posted a great introduction this week, and here’s a video from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to pass around.