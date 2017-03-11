What we learned this week

- “When it comes to poverty, we should stop pretending to know better than poor people” says Rutger Bregman as he explores a forgotten experiment on the universal basic income.
- Given the importance of energy storage in the age of renewable energy, it’s surprising that Britain hasn’t built a grid scale energy storage facility for 30 years – but planning permission for a new pumped hydro plant in Snowdonia was granted this week.
- The Transition Network is 10 years old. Rob Hopkins looks back at how they started and where they find themselves today.
- Following last week’s story on 3D printing houses, Ford is hoping for new efficiencies by printing car parts.
