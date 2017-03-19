What we learned this week

  • And can you spare one hour’s salary to help send children to school? My friend Dan has just launched a campaign for his People charity.
  • I won’t write a whole review, but this week I read Nothing But a Circus: Misadventures Among the Powerful by Daniel Levin. It’s a memoir really, a series of stories from around the world as the author works with various international agencies and authorities to promote his development ideas. It’s full of observations on how power distorts and corrupts, and is entertaining and mortifying in equal measure.

One Comment on “What we learned this week”

  1. daveyone1 March 19, 2017 at 8:43 pm #

    Reblogged this on World Peace Forum.

    Reply

