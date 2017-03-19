What we learned this week

- Want to do something practical about air pollution? Take part in this large scale citizen-science project from Friends of the Earth.
- While you’re thinking about action, perhaps you’d like to take part in the Global Divestment Mobilisation in May.
- And can you spare one hour’s salary to help send children to school? My friend Dan has just launched a campaign for his People charity.
- Speaking of money, here’s why Bill Gates would be better off giving people cash than chickens.
- I won’t write a whole review, but this week I read Nothing But a Circus: Misadventures Among the Powerful by Daniel Levin. It’s a memoir really, a series of stories from around the world as the author works with various international agencies and authorities to promote his development ideas. It’s full of observations on how power distorts and corrupts, and is entertaining and mortifying in equal measure.
