How waste can save lives and create jobs

On Tuesday I dropped in on the launch event for the Virtuous Circle report, hosted by Tearfund and the Institute for Development Studies. The report is all about how the circular economy can deliver economic growth, create quality jobs, and save lives in developing countries, while improving the environment at the same time.

It’s one of the first pieces of research I’ve come across that takes the circular economy out of the rarified air of the World Economic Forum and Western think-tanks, and applies it to African cities, Brazilian farmers, and Filipino rubbish dumps. I wrote about it in more detail here. The circular economy will bring efficiencies and profit to some of the world’s biggest businesses – and that’s great, because it will reduce their environmental impact in the process and they wouldn’t do it otherwise. But it’s even better to think that the circular economy will improve the lives of poor and vulnerable people too.