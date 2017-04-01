What we learned this week

  • There’s a real appetite for repair out there. My recent post on the Edinburgh Remakery has been shared over ten thousand times on Facebook. I think it’s the name: ‘Remakery’ is evocative and immediate. I might have to write more about how we promote a culture of repair.

 

5 Comments on “What we learned this week”

  1. Jill Shuker April 1, 2017 at 3:41 pm #

    Yes please Jeremy, more about repair/remaking cafes. Trying to start one in Horsham in West Sussex. Also a lending library of tools/ladders/furniture could be involved, as well as a remaking and swishing room for exchanging and up-cycling clothes/ties. As well as a proper cafe for community exchanges and meetings. Property is really expensive to rent or buy here, so looking for a very kind and wealthy benefactor to invest! I did ask the Edinburgh group how they got their premises but did not get a reply.

  2. devisecreateconcoct April 1, 2017 at 4:23 pm #

    This is such a lost art. Our grandparents and great grandparents did this daily. Glad to see that an eagerness to repair is coming back.

  3. daveyone1 April 1, 2017 at 11:03 pm #

    Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..

  4. Rude Record April 1, 2017 at 11:49 pm #

    Yes, much more on reuse and repair please. Loved your articles on The Remakery and Tuna Mall. And reblogged them both at https://ruderecord.wordpress.com

    Us RUDE [reusers [repairers] of unloved discarded excess] Guys promote daily from Australia on Facebook @ruderepair. We have been engaged in these activities all our lives. We have not bought new stuff for over a decade. We live creatively off the discards of others. The financial benefits to us have been significant. And we feel we do our little bit for our Earth.

    Following a launch in 2016, we are about to get mending in our community with Mend It, Melton [Facebook @menditmelton], where we will be sharing our mending, fixing and repairing skills.

    RUDE Girl [Karen Ellis]

