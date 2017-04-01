What we learned this week

- There’s a real appetite for repair out there. My recent post on the Edinburgh Remakery has been shared over ten thousand times on Facebook. I think it’s the name: ‘Remakery’ is evocative and immediate. I might have to write more about how we promote a culture of repair.
- Among the many people who got in touch are Sue, who rescues knitwear and discarded textiles and upcycles them into new clothing; and James, whose company takes away old mattresses and beds and recycles every part of them.
- A couple of weeks ago I mentioned the number of US cities that have pledged to move to 100% renewable energy. Two more joined that list this week, bringing the total to 25.
- I got an invite to an event last week that I couldn’t get to, but I was struck by the artwork on the flyer – St Paul’s cathedral awash with ocean waves. Pretty bold and humbling considering this was an event hosted by St Paul’s. It’s by artist Pablo Genoves, and you can see more of his artwork here.
Yes please Jeremy, more about repair/remaking cafes. Trying to start one in Horsham in West Sussex. Also a lending library of tools/ladders/furniture could be involved, as well as a remaking and swishing room for exchanging and up-cycling clothes/ties. As well as a proper cafe for community exchanges and meetings. Property is really expensive to rent or buy here, so looking for a very kind and wealthy benefactor to invest! I did ask the Edinburgh group how they got their premises but did not get a reply.
This is such a lost art. Our grandparents and great grandparents did this daily. Glad to see that an eagerness to repair is coming back.
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
Yes, much more on reuse and repair please. Loved your articles on The Remakery and Tuna Mall. And reblogged them both at https://ruderecord.wordpress.com
Us RUDE [reusers [repairers] of unloved discarded excess] Guys promote daily from Australia on Facebook @ruderepair. We have been engaged in these activities all our lives. We have not bought new stuff for over a decade. We live creatively off the discards of others. The financial benefits to us have been significant. And we feel we do our little bit for our Earth.
Following a launch in 2016, we are about to get mending in our community with Mend It, Melton [Facebook @menditmelton], where we will be sharing our mending, fixing and repairing skills.
RUDE Girl [Karen Ellis]