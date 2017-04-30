What we learned this week

- Triodos launched its long awaited current accounts this week. They are probably the most ethical banking option in Britain, if you’ve been losing patience with the Co-operative.
- Twitter shareholders will vote next week over whether or not the company should consider selling itself to its users, turning it into a user-owned cooperative. I expect a resounding no, but the idea has been generating some useful debate.
- Building on Thursday’s post on the language of Conservatism, Tegan at The Climate Lemon offers five possible avenues to explore in talking about climate change.
- An update on self-charging solar cars. The German company Sono is building one, and crowdfunding its development. If you’re brave enough to buy a concept car in advance from a startup company, you can even pre-order one today.
