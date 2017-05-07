What we learned this week

- The State of the Commons report is always well worth a read. Last year saw 1.2 billion Creative Commons licensed works – images, video, music, or blog posts like the ones here.
- Britain has committed £8.6 million in public funds to investigating negative emissions technologies.
- I rather like 10:10’s latest project, to crowdfund and then give a series of community ventures free solar panels.
It’s an idea inspired by Prince, who apparently used to anonymously buy people solar panels.
- The latest in the cellular agriculture startup fold: Finless Foods, who plan to produce fish meat without the fish.
- For those in or around London on the 16th, don’t forget you can get tickets to my talk on redefining wealth here.
