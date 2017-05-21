What we learned this week

- As well as trees, hedges have an important role in controlling air pollution in cities.
- I took part in the Great British Bee Count with the children last year, and it’s an easy way to learn about more bees and contribute to a bit of biodiversity surveying in the process. It’s running again and just launched for 2017.
- News on wireless induction charging for electric vehicles – the ElectRoad company in Israel believes it has a way to make it much cheaper than previous efforts.
- Dario Kenner on the links between renewable energy and conflict, and how wind and solar can be a force for peace – or not, depending on how local people are involved.
