What we learned this week

The Global Seed Vault in Norway’s Arctic circle is supposed to be almost impregnable, but this winter temperatures got so high that it rained and flooded the stairs. No seeds were damaged, but climate change is forcing a review of their safety measures.

Nice to see SolarAid’s latest product recognised as the world’s most affordable solar light, retailing for just $5 in Africa. You can get one for yourself here, though it’s not $5 to you.

My son had chicken pox this week, and some friends lent us the immense Tower Bridge Lego set to pass the time. It’s taken us all week. Meanwhile, the Lego company has been building an enormous wind turbine to celebrate meeting their 100% renewable energy target three years early.

