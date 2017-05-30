20 supporters of the Universal Basic Income

The basic guaranteed income is one of those ideas, like land value taxation or the Tobin tax, that circles endlessly around. There are times when it’s obscure, and times when it’s being talked about again. It’s currently in the ascendant, and I suspect that it won’t be long before a country bites the bullet and puts a basic national income (BNI) or citizen’s income in place.

To illustrate the broad and diverse support for a basic income, here are twenty people who have supported it over the ages. Not all of them stand for the BNI as currently understood, but their ideas have all fed into the debate in one form or another and give weight to the arguments for a guaranteed minimum income.