Earlier this month I reviewed Kate Raworth’s book Doughnut Economics, which outlines ‘7 ways to think like a 21st century economist’. One of those seven is to create an economy which is regenerative by nature, rather than taking and consuming natural resources. Here’s a little animation that explains what that means. It’s one of seven little films that illustrates the key points of Kate’s book, and you can view the rest of them over on her website.