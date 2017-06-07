Why don’t we plan for recessions?

It’s the general election in Britain tomorrow, and candidates are on their last minute tours of the country today. The issues of terrorism and security are high on the agenda at the moment, and there’s been a lot of debate about who can be trusted to deliver the best post-Brexit deal. As usual there are lots of topics that have barely come up, including climate change, energy, democratic reforms. Among those un-asked questions is how the various parties might deal with a recession.
Imagine the discussion we could be having – if the economy were to take a downturn, how would your government react? What would you do differently from the Labour government 10 years ago? Do you have a strategy?
The economy is cyclical. Recessions hit the British economy in the mid 70s, early 80s, and early 90s. The next one took a little longer to materialise, leading some to speculate that they had ended boom and bust. When it did hit, it was a big one and we haven’t recovered the ground yet. That means that there is much less flexibility for when the next recession comes along. You can’t slash interest rates to stimulate demand if interest rates are already at record lows.
I’m not going to attempt to predict a recession. If it was easy to call we wouldn’t be caught out by them. But we do know that there are danger signs. High levels of consumer debt is one of them, and Britain’s unsecured debt levels are a whisker away from where they were when crisis hit in 2008. Property bubbles are part of the picture too, and Britain’s housing market has slowed in the last three months. There are all sorts of other contributing factors, and of course any kind of uncertainty or shock plays a role. Britain has huge uncertainty hanging over it in EU divorce negotiations.
The market will be factoring all of this in, and I presume that the treasury has contingency plans, but we haven’t talked about it as a nation. Wouldn’t it be good if we thought about it ahead of time, rather than panicking?
When governments react to a shock or a slowdown, it can be regressive. Quantitative easing is known to benefit the richest most. Or we could design schemes to benefit the poorest first, as direct payments or income support would do. We might throw money at half-baked schemes to stimulate demand, like the car scrappage scheme – or we could think of an equivalent that would have environmental benefits too. If a bank were to get into trouble again, there are ways to rescue it that benefit shareholders at the expense of taxpayers, and ways to to do it that benefit taxpayers in the long term and let shareholders carry the risk.
Presumably politicians don’t talk about this stuff in advance because opponents will round on them for ‘talking Britain down’. But that means that we never have a democratic discussion about how to deal with recessions. It’s an inevitable part of a growth economy, something that has more impact on ordinary people than most government policies, and it’s somehow beyond us to talk about it.
What do we do about that? How do we have a grown up conversation about recession ahead of time? And what policy ideas ought to be in the emergency bag?
I don’t really know, but I’d be interested in what we could come up with together. Drop me a comment or an email if you have any ideas or suggestions.
Why did May call an election early? Because she has been advised that economic conditions are about to get very tough, either because of Brexit, a recession or both and when they do, she would likely ;loose an election.
So yes, we need to talk about this now. You have reviewed several books in the last year that give some very good advice regarding how to change some aspects of the economy to make it more robust, or fairer, or less dependent on endless growth. But the UK is very hooked into what happens elsewhere; didn’t the ’08 recession not start with the USA sub-prime mortgage market?
Looking backwards over the past 200 years, it can be seen that recessions are easy to predict; there has been a consistent 18 year cycle, broken only by the two world wars; the cycles in different countries are, however, not closely synchronised, though more so than in the nineteenth century as economies are more interlinked.
The mechanism was explained in detail in one of the later chapters of Progress and Poverty. In principle, over the course of a cycle, land prices rise as a multiple of rents ie the yield drops. Towards the end of a cycle, the price rises accelerate as speculators pile onto the bandwagon, borrowing to purchase assets which consist, inside wrappings such as securities or equities, flows of what is primarily land rental income. This sets up a process of positive feedback.
Yields eventually drop to a critical point where they are barely enough to service the debt. The system is then vulnerable to the slightest disruption and crashes. Unfortunately, the crashes have been historically attributed to the disruption rather than the underlying systemic instability.
The problem can be prevented, as George pointed out, by applying land value taxation at a sufficiently high rate. That provides a negative feedback loop and stabilises the system.