What we learned this week

- Kiva are on the brink of a billion dollars in microloans. That’s a lot of $25 contributions. If you want to help tip them over the edge, you can make a loan here.
.
- “Is it possible to become bored with hopelessness?” asks David Graeber about this week’s UK elections. I don’t always agree with him, but he’s always worth reading.
.
- It’s been great to see dozens of US cities ignoring the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and announcing that they will keep their targets anyway.
.
- Speaking of which, Trevor Houser points out that the Paris Agreement has had more coverage from Trump pulling out than it ever had when it was signed:
