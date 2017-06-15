How do we call for a better Brexit?

Earlier this week I wrote about the need for a national conversation on Britain’s future, and how we shouldn’t leave it to a small group of politicians to define Britain’s place in the world for us and our children. What I didn’t do is say how we could create such a conversation. That was remiss of me, and today I’ll run through some steps we can take to make that conversation happen.

Get in touch with your MP and tell them that you support a cross-party approach to Brexit. This is especially important if you have a Conservative MP, and even better if you voted for them. A cross-party approach means that the whole process will be discussed, rather than conducted behind closed doors. If you’ve not contacted your MP before, you can use writetothem.com Join Open Britain, which is campaigning against ‘a hard, destructive Brexit’. It’s not a campaign to overturn the result of the referendum, but to try and maintain good links with Europe and not set Britain off on an isolationist path. They have a variety of campaign actions to get involved in. Use your professional networks. Lots of groups are trying to influence the way that Brexit progresses, including business groups such as the CBI and the Institute of Directors. The British Medical Association is highlighting how Brexit will affect the NHS. The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors is monitoring negotiations for the implications for their profession. There are hundreds of others, some of them taking different angles on the debates, but all useful for calling for transparency and dialogue. These are powerful voices and hard to ignore, so see what your networks are doing. Keep an eye on the popular campaign platforms. You can support a ‘democratic Brexit’ through Unlock Democracy. A variety of Brexit related campaigns and petitions are running on 38Degrees, some more worthwhile than others. Official petitions will soon re-open as Parliament re-convenes. I won’t link to these individually, but look out for relevant projects and spread the word when you find them. Talk about it. When the topic comes up, as it invariably does, encourage your friends and relatives to think about how they can have a say in how things turn out. We’ve been forced to give simple answer to a complex question. We have more to say, and Brexit is far too important to leave it to the politicians.

There’s more, so please feel free to add any other suggestions in the comments below.