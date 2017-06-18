What we learned this week

- China switched on the world’s biggest floating solar farm this week. (Here’s why floating solar is a good idea.)
- Earth Overshoot Day will land on August 2nd this year. That’s when we’ll have used up a sustainable quantity of the earth’s resources and services, and any further use is pushing us further into ecological debt.
- Carbon Brief have also looked at the Daily Mail’s anti-green rhetoric this week in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.
- Here’s an extraordinary idea from researchers in Australia: energy-producing solar paint.
