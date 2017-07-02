What we learned this week

- If you fancy a creative writing challenge, have a look at the Green Alphabet Writing Prize, who got in touch this week.
- Testing on external cladding on English high-rise blocks has been a disaster this week – 100% of them apparently failed fire tests. In Scotland, none of them have, proving that good cladding is possible if you regulate against cost-cutting.
- Ethical Consumer’s latest report is on the energy sector in Britain, if you’re interested in who the most ethical energy supplier might be.
- I won’t review it in full, but this week I finished Tim Marshall’s Worth Dying For: The politics and power of flags. (I read it in tandem with Sound System: the political power of music while I was on holiday, so I could compare and contrast the use of sight and sound as rallying cries in political protest.) It’s full of stories about flags and how they came to be, and the laws and traditions surrounding them, all told with humour and insight by Tim Marshall. Chapters are grouped by region, and there are some really useful sections that unpick the symbolism behind regional themes – the pan-Arabic movement for example, or the legacy of the briefly unified Latin America. Flags are a useful lens for understanding national stories, and the book adds colour to the stories that we see every day in the news.
