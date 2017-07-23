What we learned this week

- “The rich are disproportionate contributors to the carbon emissions that power climate change. It is cruel and perverse, therefore, that the costs of warming should be disproportionately borne by the poor.” That was in The Economist last week
- When does a focus on productivity become counter-productive? asks my friend and co-author Katherine Trebeck on OpenDemocracy.
- Hereditary peer by-elections are the weirdest little backwater of Britain’s arcane democracy.
- Would the modern office benefit from a return to the typewriter? muses Kris De Decker in the always thought provoking Low Tech Magazine.
This week I’ve been reading Energy: Overdevelopment and the delusion of endless growth, the coffee table book from the Post Carbon Institute. It’s great on energy literacy, and full of impressive photographs of our energy predicament. On solutions, it’s disappointingly limited. It rails predictably against fracking and fossil fuels and nuclear power, but also against biomass, hydropower and even wind power, which it insists on referring to as ‘industrial wind’. Having backed itself into a corner, all we’re left with is energy conservation and local micro-generation, which is just not enough. There’s a purist view of nature here that gets in the way of real solutions, and when I read that “concentrated solar power plants industrialize the desert”, I lost patience with it entirely.
The book sounds fascinating however you are right. To survive the future all possible solutions have to be considered, what works in one situation might not in another.