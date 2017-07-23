What we learned this week

This week I’ve been reading Energy: Overdevelopment and the delusion of endless growth, the coffee table book from the Post Carbon Institute. It’s great on energy literacy, and full of impressive photographs of our energy predicament. On solutions, it’s disappointingly limited. It rails predictably against fracking and fossil fuels and nuclear power, but also against biomass, hydropower and even wind power, which it insists on referring to as ‘industrial wind’. Having backed itself into a corner, all we’re left with is energy conservation and local micro-generation, which is just not enough. There’s a purist view of nature here that gets in the way of real solutions, and when I read that “concentrated solar power plants industrialize the desert”, I lost patience with it entirely.

One Comment on "What we learned this week"

  earthlings305 July 23, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    The book sounds fascinating however you are right. To survive the future all possible solutions have to be considered, what works in one situation might not in another.

    Reply

