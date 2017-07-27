Nine projects with a long term perspective

I’ve written before about the need for long term perspectives, and how important it is to be able to think beyond electoral cycles or quarterly reports. The biggest problems of the 21st century are playing out over decades, and we need decades-long plans to deal with them.

With that in mind, I’ve been making a note of long term projects when I come across them. I am partly inspired in this by Alex Evan’s book The Myth Gap, in which he argues for ‘a longer now’, but then only gives a couple of examples. So I’ve been on the lookout for others. By looking at projects that run over decades, we can learn about how to structure a project so that it stands the test of time.

Here are nine: