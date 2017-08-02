Agricool’s strawberries in the city

Agricool is a French start-up that has developed an intensive farming technique for growing food inside old shipping containers. They can produce a crop 120 times larger than what you could grow on a patch of land of the same size, with 90% less water and no pesticides, and with 100% renewable energy. Since a micro-farm can be placed anywhere, it brings food production right into the heart of the city – lower food miles, and much fresher food.

Agricool are now selling strawberries in Paris, with plans for 75 containers around the city this year. The company hopes to expand into other fruits and vegetables and other cities in the near future, creating new jobs in agriculture in urban environments.

Little video introduction below, and for any other questions see the admirably detailed FAQ here.