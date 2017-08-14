How Riversimple sell mobility as a service

Back in 2010 I wrote about RiverSimple, a company in Wales making a hydrogen fuel cell car on circular economy and open source principles. It was a radical business model and a cute little prototype, but everything went rather quiet for quite a long time. Then I was in the Science Museum recently and saw the Riversimple car in the climate change gallery, and it reminded me that I ought to write an update.

Riversimple has been very active in the past year. In 2016 there was a funding round, a new model was unveiled, and it’s been out and about this summer at various events. Last month the company put out a call for 100 beta testers to live with the car for three months and provide feedback. Since most of us don’t have a hydrogen fuel station, you have to live in and around Abergavenny to take part. If you happen to be in the area and are interested in helping to pioneer the hydrogen economy, here’s the web page you need.

For the rest of us, here’s a video exploring how Riversimple will sell mobility as a service, rather than selling cars – an interesting circular economy business model.