What we learned this week

- Land ownership is one of Britain’s most enduring unresolved justice questions, so it’s always good to read news of new community land ownership projects like this one in the Scottish Highlands.
- George Monbiot on why we need more inspiring language around ‘the environment’, something I agree with entirely.
- The Economist hails the end of the internal combustion engine.
- What happens if you let children have a say in their own school budget? A participatory budgeting exercise in Quebec finds out.
