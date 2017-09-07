Stopping harvest loss with the Gleaning Network

The other day a great image popped up in my Instagram feed. It showed a small crowd of volunteers standing in front of five tonnes of sweetcorn that had been gathered by the Gleaning Network. This is corn that would have been ploughed back into the field, as it was surplus to requirements. This is common practice on British farms, where farmers grow more than they need to guarantee that they meet the picky aesthetic standards of the supermarkets. Once the supermarket has taken what it needs, there’s no buyer for the excess and it is often left to rot away in the fields.

To save that food and get it to hungry people, The Gleaning Network marshals teams of volunteers to harvest and redistribute the crop. There are local hubs of volunteers, and if you want to join in, you can sign up to the mailing list and get a notification if there’s a gleaning opportunity near you.

The Gleaning Network is organised by Feedback, the food waste charity that grew out of Tristram Stuart’s book Waste. I thought I’d written about them before, but I remembered that it was in a research paper and not the blog. Better late than never, and thanks to Phil Holtam and his instagram feed for the reminder.