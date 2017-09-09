What we learned this week

- Freelancers have to do without benefits like sick pay – unless it’s organised cooperatively like the Dutch initiative Broodfonds.
- Arsenal is the first Premier League football club to move to 100% renewable energy for its stadium. Also in energy and football news, apparently you can buy an official Manchester City domestic battery.
- There was quite a buzz about the Edinburgh Remakery earlier this year. If you were inspired by the project, would you consider making a donation to help them continue and expand their work?
- Following Volvo recently, Jaguar Land Rover have announced that they will only make electric cars and hybrids from 2020.
- The Upstream Podcast addresses the universal basic income.
