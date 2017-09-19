What role can churches play in the new economy?

There are all sorts of people involved in the movement for a just and sustainable economy – political parties, NGOs, trade unions and pressure groups, and a handful of faith communities and organisations too. To give a few examples among many, I admire the work that the Archbishop of Canterbury has done on credit unions and the Just Finance Foundation, or the leadership that the St Paul’s Institute offers in the City of London. Tearfund‘s work on the Restorative Economy is a great example of applying Christian principles to development and sustainability, and Christain Aid has led on tax justice and the funding of fossil fuels.

As a Christian myself, I’d like to see more of this. I’d also love to see it filter down to a more grassroots level, with more churches taking an interest in economics. If you’re based in the UK and you share that desire, here’s an event to stick in your diary:

Joy in Enough: The Big Workshop takes place in Sheffield on Saturday the 18th of November, and it will a place to explore a faith-based movement for a new economy. It’s hosted by Green Christian, who I’m helping out at the moment with their Joy in Enough campaign. We’d like to get a broad range of people and perspectives there on the day, so have a look at the details and perhaps I’ll see you there.