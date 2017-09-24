What we learned this week

10:10 have launched The Wind Dial, a little tracker that shows how much of Britain’s electricity is being provided by wind at any given moment. The information exists elsewhere, but it’s nicely presented. And if you haven’t signed the related petition on onshore wind yet, click on over.

.

There doesn’t need to be any tension between ‘rewilding’ and ‘re-peopling’ in Scotland, says Professor James Hunter in this lecture from the University of Edinburgh. Worth a listen over the washing up this weekend if you have any interest in the Scottish Highlands.

.

Would you like to invest in renewable energy in Africa? Lendahand is offering micro-investment opportunities in two African solar companies. You might need to move fast.

.

Good article in the Guardian this week about cultured meat and the start-ups creating it, including the first tasting of cultured fish.

This week I read Aid Performance and Climate Change by Julian Caldecott, for a research project I’m working on. It’s about how to assess aid projects for their environmental performance, by someone who is a true expert in the field: Caldecott has assessed aid programmes for the UK, EU, Norway, Finland and Switzerland. The book is full of case studies and example projects, each one showing the score that it received for effectiveness and why. It’s niche and technical, which is why I’m not giving it a full review. But if you work in aid and development and want to think more about how aid programmes can reduce carbon and build local resilience, this will be worth looking up.