Making a climate connection

By Jeremy Williams
This year the UN’s climate talks will be held in Bonn, in Germany. They will be hosted by Fiji. The climate campaign 350.org have put together two stories in this video, one from each place. It shows how there are always losers in the world of fossil fuels, and that some of them may be on the other side of the world. German coal affects German citizens in the local area. It also makes people homeless in Fiji.

Ahead of the climate summit, 350.org are encouraging supporters to share this video as widely as possible. You can also sign the Pacific Climate Warrior Declaration, an international call to action from a coalition of Pacific islands.

