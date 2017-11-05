What we learned this week

Nicaragua declined to join the Paris Agreement because it wasn’t good enough, but they have now backed down and signed on. That leaves Syria and the US as the two sticks in the mud.

10:10’s latest campaign is to get councils switching to LED street lights. You can get involved here.

350.org are stepping up their divestment campaign with Go Fossil Free, and invite you to sign this pledge for a fossil-free world.

In response to an online petition, Parliament debated proportional representation this week. You can read the transcript here if you want to see where the key arguments lie and who needs convincing.