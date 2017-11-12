What we learned this week

Not much progress has been made on the long-promised clamp down on tax dodging. If you haven’t been following the Guardian’s special report on the ‘paradise papers’, it’s an important and all too familiar story.

I mentioned a couple of weeks ago that NEF was hoping to lay some groundwork for a cooperatively owned alternative to Uber. You can chip into the funding of it here if you’re so inclined.

When the British government was taken to court over arms sales to Saudi Arabia, one of the arguments in the defence was that Britain couldn’t have known that weapons would be used on civilian targets. But the sales of bombs and missiles to Saudi Arabia has risen by 500% since the start of the offensive in Yemen.

And in other news, a keen eyed reader pointed out that p45 of the Asian Development Bank’s book Unflooding Asia: The Green Cities Way is a direct lift from my post on water plazas. Slack.