miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
Leave a Comment on What we learned this week

Here’s an imaginative and positive subversion of Christmas shopping: The charity Help Refugees are running a pop-up shop during London’s busiest shopping season. You can browse goods, buy items, and then leave them all at the till as Christmas presents for refugees.

“Saudi Arabia epitomizes the growth snare in which the entire world struggles: a few decades’ worth of cheap fossil fuels have driven population, consumption, and expectations far beyond what can be sustained or fulfilled for much longer” writes Richard Heinberg in his latest Museletter.

A bakery in Finland has started selling bread enriched with insect protein. For those following the conversation on insect eating, it’s worth noting that this follows a change in the law in Finland that allows the raising of insects for food.

If you enjoy a book recommendation or two, here’s George Monbiot with all sorts of interesting books on the Reading Lists website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s