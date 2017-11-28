The Power of Home

Here’s a video that brings together a bunch of things I like in a place that I love – renewable energy, leapfrogging technology and development in Kenya. The video is from Biolite, makers of solar chargers, solar lights, and efficient cookstoves. In particular, it showcases the SolarHome 620, a product marketed to off-grid households in Africa, but available to you too should you need one.

As it’s Giving Tuesday, any revenues at the Biolite store today will go to their work in Kenya.

You can read more about Biolite in this previous post. Buying anything from them also supports this blog.