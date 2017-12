Some smart thinking from Richard Gower at Tearfund: how the design of electronics can help to reduce poverty.

“We’re being hurt by the fixation on economic growth at all costs” says the Guardian’s economics editor Larry Elliott.

Appolition is an app tackling the incarceration of young black men in America. It digitally collects users’ spare change and uses it to fund bail for those who can’t afford it.

Opposition to wind power is a generational matter, Chris Goodall reports.