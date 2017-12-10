What we learned this week

Inequality has fallen in every Latin American country since the 90s. Stephan Klasen explains why and how on at Ideas for Development.

Green energy company Ecotricity turned on their latest wind farm. Ten years in development, it’s their last one in England for the foreseeable future, as the government has made it impossible to build onshore wind turbines.

The Co-op is to begin discounting and selling off food past its ‘best before’ date, which should reduce the amount of food waste the supermarket chain creates.

If you were wondering if it was still worth installing solar panels now that the UK’s feed-in tariff has been reduced, Green Business Watch has calculated average rates of return for the last few years and found that it’s still a good investment.

Ian Steadman offers an extensive reading list on our relationship with technology, with dozens of fascinating looking articles.