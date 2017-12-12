As December advances, I’ve been thinking a bit about what I want to blog about this coming year, and whether there are any topics I should focus on. In 2017 I’ve read up on automation, and written about sustainable transport every week. Thanks to those of you who chipped in on those topics, as requested. Your ideas and suggestions make this a better blog.

One thing I’d like to do in 2018 is run a bit of an investigation into news. I’m well aware of the silo effect, and how easy it is for us to only read things that we’re predisposed to agree with. It’s easy to stick with a news outlet that we’re comfortable with, and not be challenged on our views. And plenty of stories are overlooked in our usual news outlets, while others command far more column inches than they deserve. I’m wondering if I should deliberately read a different source of news each week, and see if I can absorb and learn from a variety of perspectives.

So what should I read? Where do you get your news? Can we compile a list together? I’m looking for 50 news sources, and they can be of any political leaning or international origin, as long as they’re in English and accessible. I do actually want to know what’s going on in the world, so I will need to exercise a certain degree of quality control, but I’m willing to be open minded. I prefer written news rather than TV, but if a station has a decent website I’ll add it. What would you recommend?

If you’ve got a suggestion, drop it in the comments, pass them along on Twitter or Facebook, or email me at Jeremy@makewealthhistory.org. I’ll post a list as it comes together, and if anyone wants to join me in this experiment, let me know. Thanks for your help!