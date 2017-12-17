What we learned this week

In the time the average American spends on social media every year, you could read 200 books, I learn from Rob Hopkins.

In January this year I wrote about overhead cables for trucks, because entirely autonomous electric heavy goods vehicle seemed a long way off yet. But then we had the Tesla truck last month, and this week Thor trucks unveiled theirs. Things are moving fast in the world of EVs.

Nice example of corporate activism: the company Patagonia is suing the Trump administration over its decision to sell off land in national monuments.

Superhero films have pantomime villains because we know they’d be useless against the real problems of the world, which are never as black and white as the movies. War Child makes use of this disconnect to good effect in their recent charity video, which just won this year’s ‘golden radiator’.