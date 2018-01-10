Community energy meets community gardening

At the launch of 10:10’s solar railways report I came across a second new railways-based campaign called Energy Gardens. It’s a city-wide scheme that is aiming to create 50 community gardens at railway stations on London’s Overground network.

They’re called Energy Gardens because this is a hybrid community energy and gardening initiative. At each location, the team plans to install a solar farm on unused land or a suitable roof. The revenues from the electricity generated then go to support the community garden, paying for seeds and tools, volunteer organising and so on.

Energy Gardens has been operating for six years, and has created 26 gardens so far. You can find out more here.

PS – while I’m writing about community gardening, I’m on the steering group of a new local initiative called Edible High Town. If you’re in the Luton area and want to do some gardening, come and join us. We have a regular gardening session on a Wednesday from 10-1, with occasional work days on the weekends when we rally the volunteers for bigger projects. Drop me a line if you’d like to get involved.