What we learned this week

Wind power in Britain broke through the 10 gigawatt barrier in output this week, a new record. Despite its proven success, the Conservative government still has a de facto ban on new onshore wind power. There’s a petition you can sign here.

The Nature journal has launched a new offshoot, Nature Sustainability. The first issue is available here.

Since the EU referendum, Britain’s arms sales to repressive regimes have risen by a third.

While I’m thinking critically about the news this year, I was interested to read this from a man who has ignored the news entirely since the US elections. “I no longer live in a constant state of alarm” he says.

I haven’t been ignoring it, but I am being much more deliberate about the news. This week I’ve enjoyed the Reuters app. It has an international scope but not many stories, so you get a streamlined view of what’s going on the world and I recommend it. Next week I’m going to challenge myself and read the news in French at LeMonde.fr.