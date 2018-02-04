What we learned this week

Wales is at the forefront of democratic reform, launching a series of proposals this week for engaging younger people, getting more people to vote, and improving the voting system for local councils. Do it Wales, and then we can argue for it nationally.

For those waiting for Spring here in Britain, here’s a project that tracks migrating birds on their way north from Africa. The good news is that PJ the cuckoo has started his journey and is currently in Cameroon.

“We need African countries to teach us, rich Europeans, how to live with predators” says ecologist Guillaume Chapron, in this fascinating article on how European countries are adapting to the return of wild wolves.

The government has been talking a good game on plastic recently, but Parliament itself got through 2 million single-use plastic items last year. This new campaign for a ‘Plastic Free Parliament‘ encourages them to lead from the front.

In my attempt to read a different news source every week, I’ve been reading The Scotsman this week. I have family and work projects in Scotland and visit regularly, and when I visit I quite enjoy reading the news from beyond the borders. I like its outsider twist on parliament in particular. I have not recaptured that feeling online, disappointingly. The Scotsman’s website cuts short its headlines, so that they say things like “Minister blasts ‘unacceptable’ …” and you have to click on it to find out what it’s about. It also has bizarre sections on the front page, with ‘car news’, ‘heritage’, and then separate sections for each major Scottish football team. Sorry The Scotsman, but this one’s not a keeper.

Next week I will be reading the Europe edition of China Daily.