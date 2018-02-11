What we learned this week

Is this what the cow of the future looks like? New Harvest reports on a “scalable, modular bioreactor prototype for cultured meat production.”

Donnie MacLurcan once told me that Ikea was a not-for-profit organisation, but with such a tangled corporate structure that it was hard to know whether it meant anything. The founder’s recent death has highlighted these structures, as people ask who will inherit the Ikea fortune.

It’s not often I say this, but well done to Primark for the interactive map they released online this week showing all their suppliers and their addresses. It’s unusually accessible and transparent from a company that has been caught out on labour rights many times before.

A while back I wrote about whether London could become the world’s first national park city. No details yet, but on Friday it was announced that with the support of the London Assembly and the mayor, this is now going to happen.

This week I’ve read the headlines at China Daily. Next week I’ll be reading Canada’s Globe and Mail.