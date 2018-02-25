What we learned this week

I’ve been waiting for a while to be able to say this, but we’ve got a publisher for the book that Katherine Trebeck and I have been working on for the last couple of years. Title and dates to be confirmed, but it will be published through Policy Press. If the posting schedule on the blog drops off a little, it’s because I have a deadline to meet and the next month is going to be a busy one.

There are a growing number of crowdfunding platforms and not all of them are going to get enough users, but with decades of experience in ethical investment behind it, the new one from Triodos is worth a mention.

Scientists have looked at climate projections for the 21 places that have hosted the Winter Olympics in the past. By the middle of this century, 9 of them wouldn’t be able to guarantee low enough temperatures to host the games again.

If you have a hankering for more positive news, The Guardian’s new section The Upside is a purposeful attempt to dig out untold stories of positive change, and a nice example of solutions journalism.

This week I’ve been getting my news from Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which has been almost entirely pre-occupied with corruption scandals around Prime Minister Netanyu. I might just be the online edition, but I don’t think I’ve ever read a paper that covers so few stories and I don’t expect to be a regular visitor. This week I’ll be reading Bloomberg.