What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
Map your own life on the graph of global temperature rises, and you get a real sense of the world we are leaving to future generations. A simple but effective idea from Greg Schivley.

Did you know it’s Seagrass Awareness Month? Apparently so. Check out Project Seagrass to learn more about why it matters.

I’ve been wondering if anyone else would take up the leasing business model pioneered by Mud Jeans. This week I came across Better World Fashion, from whom you can lease leather jackets. Here’s a case sudy on them from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

This week I’ve been getting my news from Bloomberg. Because it’s business focused, you get world news through the lens of what matters to business. An earthquake in Papua New Guinea? Not news, Exxon’s pipeline shut because of earthquake? News. Nevertheless, it is good at what it does. Next week I’ll be reading the Times of India.

