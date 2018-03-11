What we learned this week

If you’ve got time for something a little longer, the American Affairs journal has a good article on Henry George and the land value tax.

The new Peace Insight website is worth a visit. It’s been rebuilt around maps of conflict zones that show both incidences of violence and peacemaking projects.

I’m not quite sure why you wouldn’t go for battery storage instead, but I do like off-grid solar devices. A company called Cello has made the world’s first standalone solar TV.

I wrote about electric barges a couple of months ago, and electric ferries are growing in popularity too.

In my news project I’ve been reading the Times of India. The website has too many pop-ups and notifications, and the newspaper is clogged with celebrity gossip. But in between, there are a great many stories that I wouldn’t have found anywhere else. I will return to India with a different paper later in the year. This coming week I will shift over to Al Jazeera.

I need your help for the week after that – I’d like to read the news from a German perspective, and I’m not confident that I have the best source yet. The big papers have English translations for features, but not so much for world news. The German edition of the online news service The Local might do, but what would you recommend?