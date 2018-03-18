What we learned this week

Lorenzo Fioramonti, having just been elected as an MP, has been explaining the Five Star Movement in Italy. (I reviewed Fioramonti’s most recent book here)

The Campaign for Better Transport is calling for rail reopening fund to bring old railway lines back into use. You can sign their letter here.

I’ve been inspired by America’s young people this week. There was a lot of talk about young people last year, with ‘youthquake’ being Oxford University’s word of the year. But the protests about gun control this week feel like a more significant expression of that.

This week I’ve been reading the news on Al Jazeera, which I generally find to be a quality international news site. Next week I’ll be reading the headlines from a couple of different German sources, Der Spiegel and Taz.

Lots of people have read about the Edinburgh Remakery and wanted to know how to set up something similar in their own town. The good news is that the founder has moved on to set up the Remade Network to help others try it.

Meanwhile in Luton, some friends and I are organising the High Town Fix-it Day to gauge interest in repair and keep stuff out of landfill. Bring your broken things along and our volunteers will take a look at it (not me, I’m doing some junk modelling with the children). If you have repair skills, whether that’s sewing, computers, bikes, tools or toys, we’d love to have you along too.