What we learned this week

Three articles on population for you. First, Ethiopia is countering rural depopulation to avoid unsustainably large cities. Cities like Fred Pearce describes here, asking if the way we think about population is racist. Meanwhile it’s 50 years since Paul and Anne Ehrlich published The Population Bomb, and Paul discusses what he thinks he got right with the Guardian.

Don’t aim for utopia, those can be dangerous. Aspire to a ‘protopia’ instead, says Michael Shermer.

I’ll believe it when I see it, but the signs look good for Britain’s long-awaited plastic bottle deposit scheme.

With one of my other hats on, I wrote a little essay this week on mythology, heresy, neoliberalism, and Kurt Vonnegut. Just in case anyone might be interested.

This week I’ve been reading the news from Germany, though there doesn’t appear to be a English speaking news service online and I don’t feel like I’ve learned anything much. This coming week I’m turning to the staple of Kenya’s news-stands, the Daily Nation.