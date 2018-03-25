miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
3 Comments on What we learned this week

Three articles on population for you. First, Ethiopia is countering rural depopulation to avoid unsustainably large cities. Cities like Fred Pearce describes here, asking if the way we think about population is racist. Meanwhile it’s 50 years since Paul and Anne Ehrlich published The Population Bomb, and Paul discusses what he thinks he got right with the Guardian.

Don’t aim for utopia, those can be dangerous. Aspire to a ‘protopia’ instead, says Michael Shermer.

I’ll believe it when I see it, but the signs look good for Britain’s long-awaited plastic bottle deposit scheme.

With one of my other hats on, I wrote a little essay this week on mythology, heresy, neoliberalism, and Kurt Vonnegut. Just in case anyone might be interested.

This week I’ve been reading the news from Germany, though there doesn’t appear to be a English speaking news service online and I don’t feel like I’ve learned anything much. This coming week I’m turning to the staple of Kenya’s news-stands, the Daily Nation.

3 comments

  2. It’s a pity that you take George Monbiot’s strawman description of neoliberalism over people who actually describe themselves as such

    View story at Medium.com

    If you only take the opposing sides description of what their opponents believe you will never get beyond strawman and error. That’s not serious scholarship but foolish cheerleading.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s