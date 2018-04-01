What we learned this week

David Cameron has been addressing US oil executives and blaming enviromentalists for the slow progress of fracking in the UK. We need fracked gas to make us “more energy-independent, less reliant on Russian gas.”

Less than 1% of Britain’s gas comes from Russia. On your bike, Mr Cameron.

Speaking of which, the average vehicle speed on A roads through English towns is 18.4 miles per hour and falling. If current trends continue, bikes will be faster than cars within a decade.

I rather like the look of the Sustainable Societies Short Story Competition. I’ve got an idea for a story, and I hope I get time to write it before the deadline on the 19th of April.

“Planting more trees… must be institutionalised as a national duty” argues Alex Kanyi in the Daily Nation. He also suggests planting hemp.

Last week I read the news on Kenya’s Daily Nation. This week I shall be dipping into the world’s most popular newspaper by circulation, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun.