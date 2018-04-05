Five ways a circular economy can work for the poor

Tearfund have been leading the way in applying circular economy thinking to low income countries, and drawing out lessons for development. Their latest research paper is called Bending the Curve, and they have scoured the literature on the circular economy to identify proven interventions that are demonstrably pro-poor.

The paper outlines five proven ideas, and a series of evolving and then speculative ideas too. At their best, these kinds of circular economy interventions can create jobs, deal with waste, and improve nutrition and health at the same time. I could list the five ideas and the main benefits of each of them for you, but the report already does that in the infographic below.

You’ll find the full Bending the Curve report here. I also recommend the Virtuous Circle and Restorative Economy reports.