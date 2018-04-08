What we learned this week

This week Portugal set a world first and generated more than 100% of its electricity needs from renewable energy, a reader informs me. That was more than the country could use, highlighting the need for regional connections and grid scale storage.

Winston Soboyejo and his students at Princeton developed a solar fridge that can be carried by a camel, for transporting vaccines in desert locations. In this video he explains the testing process.

A couple of useful posts on the Transition Network blog: The value of values in talking climate, and part two.

Crowdfunder of the week goes to Half Century Jeans, who are producing jeans with a 50 year guarantee.

This week I’ve been reading the Yomiuri Shimbun. I have appreciated its short and to the point stories and uniquely Japanese leanings – such as the comic strip about a baseball playing cat. Next week I’m turning to Vox.com.