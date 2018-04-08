miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
Leave a Comment on What we learned this week

This week Portugal set a world first and generated more than 100% of its electricity needs from renewable energy, a reader informs me. That was more than the country could use, highlighting the need for regional connections and grid scale storage.

Winston Soboyejo and his students at Princeton developed a solar fridge that can be carried by a camel, for transporting vaccines in desert locations. In this video he explains the testing process.

A couple of useful posts on the Transition Network blog: The value of values in talking climate, and part two.

Crowdfunder of the week goes to Half Century Jeans, who are producing jeans with a 50 year guarantee.

This week I’ve been reading the Yomiuri Shimbun. I have appreciated its short and to the point stories and uniquely Japanese leanings – such as the comic strip about a baseball playing cat. Next week I’m turning to Vox.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s